Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $167.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.46.

OLED stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.49. 2,373,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,683. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $218.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 165.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $6,183,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $757,250.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,486.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,227 shares of company stock worth $24,676,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,599,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Universal Display by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

