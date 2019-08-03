Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $172.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $167.89 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.46.

Universal Display stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.49. 2,373,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.57. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $3,544,226.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $6,183,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $4,586,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

