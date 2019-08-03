Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Up 5.7%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.49, 382,938 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 225,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $871.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $86,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,733 shares in the company, valued at $41,362,491.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,247,206.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $443,955. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 50,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

