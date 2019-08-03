Universe Group (LON:UNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.70. Universe Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Universe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

