Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of UPLD traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 368,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,001. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in Upland Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 163,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

