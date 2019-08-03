Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.30. Urban One shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,016 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 146.85%. The business had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

