Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.80). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96).

A number of research firms have commented on UROV. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861. The company has a market cap of $261.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 14,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,520.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Lo purchased 18,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $151,457.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 167,952 shares of company stock worth $1,330,019.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Urovant Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

