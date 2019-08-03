US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. US Ecology updated its FY19 guidance to $2.09-2.41 EPS.

ECOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 105,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.47. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

