USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

USDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised USD Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.44. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 188.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in USD Partners by 56,200.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.