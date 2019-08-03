Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Buys $7,499,998.80 in Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Albert Friedberg bought 1,052 shares of Vaccinex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,197.48.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. Vaccinex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

