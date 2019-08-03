ValuEngine Downgrades Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) to Hold

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:BRK.A traded up $2,340.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306,000.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The company has a market capitalization of $506.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314,643.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $279,410.00 and a 1 year high of $335,900.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3,387.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.68 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

