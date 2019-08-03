ValuEngine Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 2,117,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,777. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.