ValuEngine Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Hold

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 183,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.63. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 729.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 92,792 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,741,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 72.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.