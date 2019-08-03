ValuEngine Downgrades CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter worth about $101,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter worth about $105,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

