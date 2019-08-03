ValuEngine Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. FIG Partners lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 466,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,161.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $101,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,192 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

