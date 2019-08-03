ValuEngine Downgrades Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Buy

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.40. 949,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,575. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.68.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Swedbank bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth $120,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 2,646.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $13,737,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 21.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 129,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

