ValuEngine Downgrades EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) to Hold

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 11,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $777.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMC Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 217,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EMC Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in EMC Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

