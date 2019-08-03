ValuEngine Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Buy

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

HLIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 603,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $663.30 million, a P/E ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.86. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 352,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 396,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

