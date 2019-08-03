ValuEngine Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Sell

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 165,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 67,071 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

