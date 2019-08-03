ValuEngine Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Sell

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Shares of NOC traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.16. 621,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,360. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $358.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

