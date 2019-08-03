ValuEngine Downgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Sell

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.16. 3,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.33. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 26.35%.

In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $109,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,511.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,831 shares of company stock worth $203,134 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

