ValuEngine Downgrades PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Sell

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCSB. TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.37. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 207.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 45.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

