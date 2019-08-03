ValuEngine Downgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Buy

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of RGEN traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,150. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 314.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Repligen by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Repligen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 141,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

