ValuEngine Downgrades Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) to Sell

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Severn Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

