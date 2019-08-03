ValuEngine Downgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Hold

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 807,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

