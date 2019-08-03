ValuEngine Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to Sell

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE UA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after buying an additional 2,794,611 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 370.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 478,620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,215,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,162,000 after buying an additional 463,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

