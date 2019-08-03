ValuEngine Downgrades Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) to Strong Sell

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,801. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 654,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.