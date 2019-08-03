ValuEngine Downgrades ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Buy

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.78. 388,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,092. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 149,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $13,523,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,536.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,028 shares of company stock valued at $39,546,239. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

