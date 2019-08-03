ValuEngine Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.64.

AVB stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.76. 857,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.81. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $214.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $310,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,131 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $226,301.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,381 shares of company stock worth $1,740,024. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,837,000 after buying an additional 445,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,513,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $37,911,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,202,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

