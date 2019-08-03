ValuEngine Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 551,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

