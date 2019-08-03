ValuEngine Lowers Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) to Hold

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Provident Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Provident Financial accounts for approximately 8.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 5.99% of Provident Financial worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

