ValuEngine Upgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) to Buy

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 10,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.65.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 90.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,830 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.