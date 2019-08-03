ValuEngine Upgrades ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Buy

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 33,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The company has a market cap of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

