ValuEngine Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to “Buy”

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of FRTA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1,606.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Forterra by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Forterra by 225.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Forterra by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 41.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

