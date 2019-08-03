ValuEngine Upgrades Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Hold

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of GNCA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 246,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,049. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.40.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948,269 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $526,000.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

