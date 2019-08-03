ValuEngine Upgrades Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) to “Hold”

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 173,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

