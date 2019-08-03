ValuEngine Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Strong-Buy

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 9,008,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Nutanix by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nutanix by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

