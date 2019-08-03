ValuEngine Upgrades Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) to “Hold”

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Organovo stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 682,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,324. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 861.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.01%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,132,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,039 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,904,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

