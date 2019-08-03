ValuEngine Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Buy

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $40,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.