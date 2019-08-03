ValuEngine Upgrades SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) to “Hold”

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SAEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. SAExploration has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.39 million for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative return on equity of 367.18% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

In other SAExploration news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $135,148.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,101.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAExploration stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 14.55% of SAExploration worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

