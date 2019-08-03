ValuEngine Upgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SELB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

SELB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,737. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

