ValuEngine Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Buy

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

