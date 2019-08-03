ValuEngine Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to “Strong-Buy”

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 420,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,416. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.