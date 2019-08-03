ValuEngine Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to “Buy”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. 6,106,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

