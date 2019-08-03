Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Valvoline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

VVV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 1,598,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,800. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 958.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Valvoline by 83.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

