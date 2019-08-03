Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 75.98% and a net margin of 9.60%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY19 guidance to $1.30-1.33 EPS.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 83.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $33,769,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 106.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 453.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.