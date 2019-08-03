Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.31 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $659.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 271,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

