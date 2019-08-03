VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Up 5.1%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.46, 25,634,125 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 14,424,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

