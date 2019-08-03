Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $73,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 1,037,231 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after purchasing an additional 818,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after purchasing an additional 759,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 194,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.