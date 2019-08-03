Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 239,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

